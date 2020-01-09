Brown supplied 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Wizards' 123-89 loss to the Magic.

The 20-year-old had the most shots and boards for a Wizards team that struggled against the Magic. His 2020 performances bring him to averages of 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds since the dawn of the decade, perhaps suggesting a spot in the starting lineup. But considering Brown's bad 2019-20 shooting record as a starter (35.5 percent through 14 starts) and star teammate Bradley Beal's likely demand to have the ball himself, the sophomore may be better off bringing value from the bench for now.