Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Plays 28 minutes Monday
Brown tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over Detroit.
Brown continues to come off the bench for the Wizards and has certainly looked better in a backup role. Over the past two weeks, Brown has been a top-90 player, thanks primarily to his 1.6 steals per game and 51 percent from the field. Rui Hachimura (groin) was forced to leave the game and if he misses any time, Brown could see a small uptick in his usage.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...