Brown tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over Detroit.

Brown continues to come off the bench for the Wizards and has certainly looked better in a backup role. Over the past two weeks, Brown has been a top-90 player, thanks primarily to his 1.6 steals per game and 51 percent from the field. Rui Hachimura (groin) was forced to leave the game and if he misses any time, Brown could see a small uptick in his usage.