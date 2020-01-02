Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Quality showing off the bench
Brown totaled 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Magic.
Brown provided another serviceable line despite returning to a reserve role with Bradley Beal (calf) back in the lineup. Brown has now reached double figures in scoring in nine of the last 12 games. Moreover, the 20-year-old sophomore is among the team's few young building blocks with legitimate potential, so he should continue to receive decent minutes going forward this season.
