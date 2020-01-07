Brown finished with 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes of a 99-94 win against the Celtics on Monday.

Brown continues to see extended playing time with injuries ravaging the team's frontcourt, and he's responded well averaging 16 points per game during that stretch. While he'll see his playing time cut once the players ahead of him return to the fold, Brown should continue to be an effective stopgap in the meantime.