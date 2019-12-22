Brown had 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.

Brown has reached double figures in scoring in five straight games while earning at least 30 minutes in three of the last seven. He had only earned 30-plus minutes once through his first 17 appearances this season, so the sophomore is clearly more involved as of late. Monday's matchup versus the lowly Knicks represents a friendly matchup for fantasy purposes.