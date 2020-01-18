Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 22 to go with full line
Brown contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Friday's 140-111 loss to the Raptors.
Brown bounced back following a scoreless effort in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, matching his career high in steals while delivering an extremely efficient scoring performance and cleaning up on the glass. With Jordan McRae (ankle) suffering an injury, Brown could be in line for even more minutes during Monday's matchup versus the Pistons, and the sophomore shooting guard has scored at least 20 four times in the last 20 games.
