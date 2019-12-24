Brown Jr. had 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-115 win at the Knicks.

Brown Jr. has emerged as a reliable scoring threat on the Wizards' second unit as he has scored 10 or more points in seven of his last eight games, while playing 22 or more minutes in every one of those contests. He should remain fantasy relevant across most formats given his steady role off the bench for the Wizards.