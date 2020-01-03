Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Starting in place of Beal
Brown will start Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With Bradley Beal (leg) out, Brown will make his 14th start of the season. In those games, he's averaged 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.8 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Quality showing off the bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Starting Saturday•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Comes back to earth•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Sniffs triple-double in win•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 19 in 30 minutes•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.