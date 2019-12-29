Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Starting Saturday
Brown will start Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Brown will start over Isaac Bonga and get the nod for the first time since Dec. 1. In Brown's 11 previous starts this season, he's averaged 6.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 20.9 minutes.
