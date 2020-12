Brown recorded 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes in the 97-86 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Brown was reduced to a bench role as the season approaches in the loss Thursday. Although, he started on the bench, the forward still saw a majority of the minutes. Brown went perfect from the line and struggled from the floor. With some added offense in the offseason, Brown has a chance to further elevate his game this season.