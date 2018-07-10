Brown tallied 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during the Wizards' 87-75 win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.

The first-rounder generated a second consecutive impressive performance, following a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Spurs on Sunday. Brown has shot 43.6 percent (17-for-39) over the last two games, although he's just 1-for-8 from distance during that stretch. The 18-year-old wing has been very impressive on the boards as well, and he's averaging 8.0 rebounds over the first three games in Las Vegas.