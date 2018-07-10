Wizards' Troy Brown: Leads team in scoring during SL win
Brown tallied 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during the Wizards' 87-75 win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
The first-rounder generated a second consecutive impressive performance, following a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double against the Spurs on Sunday. Brown has shot 43.6 percent (17-for-39) over the last two games, although he's just 1-for-8 from distance during that stretch. The 18-year-old wing has been very impressive on the boards as well, and he's averaging 8.0 rebounds over the first three games in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...