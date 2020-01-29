Brown registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.

The return of Davis Bertans and the usage bump for Isaac Bonga have compromised Brown's output to a point where he's fighting for minutes with the second unit. With the game well out of hand for the Wizards, Brown saw some extended play in the second half, but there's no question that the forward's fortunes are on a downward trend. Rui Hachimura's return is imminent, and Brown may find it challenging to distinguish himself in a crowded depth chart.