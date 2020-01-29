Wizards' Troy Brown: Logs solid line from the bench
Brown registered 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 151-131 loss to the Bucks.
The return of Davis Bertans and the usage bump for Isaac Bonga have compromised Brown's output to a point where he's fighting for minutes with the second unit. With the game well out of hand for the Wizards, Brown saw some extended play in the second half, but there's no question that the forward's fortunes are on a downward trend. Rui Hachimura's return is imminent, and Brown may find it challenging to distinguish himself in a crowded depth chart.
More News
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Impresses off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 22 to go with full line•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Grabs another double-double•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Scores 15 off bench•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown Jr.: Double-double off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...