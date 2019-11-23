Wizards' Troy Brown: Misses practice
Brown was absent from Saturday's practice due to an illness, and his status for Sunday's game against the Kings is currently uncertain, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports
Brown's availability for Sunday's game will likely come down to how he is feeling closer to tip-off. C.J. Miles and Isaac Bonga would presumably be in line for extra run if he is ultimately unable to give it a go.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...