Brown finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes in the Wizards' loss to the Bulls on Wednesday.

Brown played heavy minutes, logging his most playing time all season in Wednesday's loss. With the Wizards barely alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race and unlikely to make any noise in the playoffs, the Wizards' coaching staff may elect to give the 18-year old some extra court time over the final few weeks of the NBA regular season.