Wizards' Troy Brown: Nearing return to practice
Brown (calf) is expected to return to practice sometime within the next week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brown has slowly been progressing from a left calf strain that has forced him to miss most of the preseason, though it's positive news that a return to practice is on the horizon. He'll likely miss at least the first few games of the regular season if not more, however.
