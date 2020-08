Brown totaled 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Nets.

Brown finished just two dimes shy of a triple-double, amassing a career high assist total. With Bradley Beal (shoulder) and John Wall (Achilles) both out for the rest of the season, Brown will have the opportunity to continue asserting himself offensively and will try to maintain this momentum heading into Monday's matchup against the Pacers.