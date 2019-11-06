Brown will no longer have a minutes limit, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brown missed the start of the season while recovering from injury, but Monday's game against Detroit marked his third contest of the season. In that game, Brown went for 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes of action. The second-year forward likely won't have minutes raised too much beyond Monday's total, but the good news for fantasy owners is he'll no longer be monitored.