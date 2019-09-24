Wizards' Troy Brown: Out four weeks with calf strain
Brown suffered a strained left calf Monday and is expected to miss roughly four weeks.
The second-year wing sustained the injury during a workout, and his availability for the start of the regular season will now be in jeopardy. Brown played sparingly for most of his rookie season, but given the Wizards' lack of depth, he'll be in line to step into a larger role in Year 2, once he's back to full strength.
