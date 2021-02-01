Brown was active for Sunday's 149-146 win over the Nets, but he didn't leave the bench in a coach's decision.

Brown had missed the Wizards' previous four games while waiting to clear the COVID-19 health and safety protocol, but he received the green light to suit up Sunday. While he'll likely need a few more days to regain conditioning following a nearly three-week hiatus from basketball, Brown's lack of court time Sunday was likely just a matter of him being outside head coach Scott Brooks' rotation. Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, Garrison Mathews and Isaac Bonga all worked ahead of Brown at either forward spot.

