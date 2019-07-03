Wizards' Troy Brown: Playing in summer league
Brown will play for the Wizards during summer league, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Brown started the final 10 games for the Wizards last season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.3 minutes. However, he occupied that role mostly due to the Wizards being clearly out of the playoff race. Brown will look to continue showcasing his development in Las Vegas.
