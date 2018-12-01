Brown finished with six points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.

Brown finished with career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, and minutes, dishing more dimes in this one than he had in his first nine appearances combined. Brown's passing ability is one of the skills that shined the brightest during his year as an Oregon Duck, and he was able to showcase it during this blowout defeat.