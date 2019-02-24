Brown had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two assists in five minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.

Brown rejoined the team after suiting up in the G League on Friday, but he was used sparingly in this one. The rookie rarely sees double-digit minutes and has appeared in only 30 games this season, though he could be a bit more involved in the latter stages of the campaign.