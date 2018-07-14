Brown provided 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during the Wizards' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 2018 first-round pick closed out summer league play with a bang, and he finished with 18.4 points 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across five games in Las Vegas. Brown appears to be the well-rounded asset the Wizards were hoping for when they tabbed the 18-year-old with the 15th overall selection, and he'll now look to continue his development in training camp.