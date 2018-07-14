Wizards' Troy Brown: Pours in 25 points in SL loss
Brown provided 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes during the Wizards' 96-92 loss to the Mavericks in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2018 first-round pick closed out summer league play with a bang, and he finished with 18.4 points 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals across five games in Las Vegas. Brown appears to be the well-rounded asset the Wizards were hoping for when they tabbed the 18-year-old with the 15th overall selection, and he'll now look to continue his development in training camp.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...