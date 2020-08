Brown scored 20 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 118-107 loss to New Orleans.

The effort marked Brown's second 20-point, 10-rebound game since the NBA resumed play. The Oregon product has started all five games since then and has looked the part, averaging 16.8 points and 7.2 boards per contest. He'll look to keep rolling Sunday against the Thunder.