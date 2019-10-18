Wizards' Troy Brown: Putting up set shots
Brown (calf) was able to shoot set shots after Tuesday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brown still hasn't been able to leave his foot while shooting, as he continues to nurse a left calf injury. At this point, it doesn't appear as though he'll be ready for the regular season, and a timetable for Brown's return is still a bit murky at this point.
