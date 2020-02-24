Brown contributed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 21 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 126-117 loss to the Bulls.

Brown has excelled at gathering up steals of late -- he's averaging 2.1 per game over his last seven appearances -- but when the Wizards are relatively close to full strength, the forward doesn't consistently do enough in other areas to represent much more than a one-category streamer in most leagues. Over that same seven-game stretch, he's only chipping in 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 21.7 minutes.