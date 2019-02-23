Brown has returned to the Wizards and will play in Saturday's game against the Pacers, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

According to coach Scott Brooks, Brown will see the court Saturday. That said, he's unlikely to see much more than the 7.2 minutes he's averaging this season. Through 29 appearances, Brown's averaging 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds.

More News
Our Latest Stories