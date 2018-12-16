Wizards' Troy Brown: Recalled from G League
Brown was recalled from the Capital City Go Go of the G League on Sunday.
With the trade that is sending Kelly Oubre to Phoenix and bringing Trevor Ariza to Washington not yet finalized, the Wizards are fairly light on wing depth. Brown should have an opportunity to see some quality minutes Sunday night against the Lakers.
