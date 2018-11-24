Wizards' Troy Brown: Recalled from G League
Brown was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Brown has seen spot run for the Wizards this season. In 42 total minutes, he's accumulated 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
