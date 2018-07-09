Brown finished Sunday's 90-95 summer league loss to the Spurs with 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes.

The 15th overall pick of this year's draft, Brown had a fairly pedestrian debut on Friday, but bounced back in a big way Sunday and notched an impressive 21-point, 12-rebound double-double. The 6-foot-7 forward has yet to make a three-pointer (0-6 3Pt) in two summer league games, which was something he also struggled with in college at Oregon where he shot just 29 percent from deep. Still, his contributions elsewhere across the box score have been impressive and he's tallied 16 rebounds and four steals across two games.