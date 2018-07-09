Wizards' Troy Brown: Records double-double Sunday
Brown finished Sunday's 90-95 summer league loss to the Spurs with 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 31 minutes.
The 15th overall pick of this year's draft, Brown had a fairly pedestrian debut on Friday, but bounced back in a big way Sunday and notched an impressive 21-point, 12-rebound double-double. The 6-foot-7 forward has yet to make a three-pointer (0-6 3Pt) in two summer league games, which was something he also struggled with in college at Oregon where he shot just 29 percent from deep. Still, his contributions elsewhere across the box score have been impressive and he's tallied 16 rebounds and four steals across two games.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...