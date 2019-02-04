Wizards' Troy Brown: Remains out vs. Hawks
Brown (ankle) will not play Monday against the Hawks.
Brown tweaked his left ankle against the Bucks on Saturday, and he remains in a walking boot Monday. Coach Scott Brooks stopped short of ruling the rookie out of Wednesday's rematch with Milwaukee, but at this point it seems rather likely that Brown misses both contests before a potential return Friday against Cleveland or Saturday in Chicago.
