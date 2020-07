Brown finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's scrimmage against the Lakers.

After missing the team's previous scrimmage with a minor thumb injury, Brown was back in the starting lineup and did not appear limited. The 2018 first-round pick played 28 minutes and added eight rebounds and three assists to his final line. Expect Brown to play an increased role during seeding games with Davis Bertans opting out of the Orlando restart.