Brown had 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets.

It was a nice showcase for Brown, who was a plus-four in his 22 minutes on the court. The Wizards were without three regular starters Sunday in Russell Westbrook, Brad Beal and Davis Bertans.