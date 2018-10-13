Brown contributed 21 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Brown struggled up until this point during the preseason, so this was a welcome sight for the Wizards. While it's impossible to have too many wings these days, Brown missed all five of his three-point attempts during the preseason and could have his work cut out for himself in terms of earning consistent minutes as a rookie.