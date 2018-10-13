Wizards' Troy Brown: Scores 21 points in preseason finale
Brown contributed 21 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.
Brown struggled up until this point during the preseason, so this was a welcome sight for the Wizards. While it's impossible to have too many wings these days, Brown missed all five of his three-point attempts during the preseason and could have his work cut out for himself in terms of earning consistent minutes as a rookie.
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...