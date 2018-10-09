Wizards' Troy Brown: Scores four points in Monday's win
Brown contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.
Brown put up a nearly identical stat-line in last Monday's loss to the Knicks, and he saw just six minutes in the only other tilt thus far. Given that the Wizards possess plenty of depth along the wing, Brown will likely have a hard time earning regular minutes as a rookie. Expect him to spend ample time honing his craft with the team's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.