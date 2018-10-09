Brown contributed four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Monday's 110-98 win over the Knicks.

Brown put up a nearly identical stat-line in last Monday's loss to the Knicks, and he saw just six minutes in the only other tilt thus far. Given that the Wizards possess plenty of depth along the wing, Brown will likely have a hard time earning regular minutes as a rookie. Expect him to spend ample time honing his craft with the team's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go Go.