Wizards' Troy Brown: Sent back to G League
Brown (ankle) has been sent back to the G League and will participate in Friday's game, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Brown has healed from his ankle injury, and the organization will opt to give him some run in the G League before stepping back on an NBA court. He's played 208 minutes with the Wizards, totaling 70 points, 39 rebounds, 27 assists, eight steals and a block on 40.0 percent shooting.
