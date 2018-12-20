Wizards' Troy Brown: Sent back to G League
Brown was assigned to the Capital City Go Go of the G League on Thursday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Brown saw little action during his most recent stint with the Wizards, so he'll head back to the G League for more consistent run. The rookie is expected to play with the Go Go on Friday against the Agua Caliente Clippers.
