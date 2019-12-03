Wizards' Troy Brown: Shifts to bench role
Brown will come off the bench Tuesday night against the Magic, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Brown had started the last 11 games heading into Tuesday's clash, but with the Wizards forced to adjust their lineup due to injury, he'll revert to a bench role. He's averaging 9.8 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists in four games off the bench this season.
