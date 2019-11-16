Wizards' Troy Brown: Solid line in win
Brown finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Timberwolves.
Brown was excellent in his complementary role, topping double-figures for the third time this season and shooting well when called upon. The second-year wing isn't expected to take on too much offensively, as the Wizards are primarily oriented around Bradley Beal, Thomas Bryant and Rui Hachimura, so Brown's value hinges on making the most of his limited opportunities. Brown's carved out a starting role for himself and, in three starts this season, is averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.0 minutes.
