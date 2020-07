Brown will start Friday's opener against the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With the Wizards down both Bradley Beal (shoulder) and Davis Bertans (personal), Brown will be called upon to start at power forward and provide extra minutes on the wing. In the 16 games this season that he's seen 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals.