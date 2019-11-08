Brown will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Brown will be making his first start of the season as Isaac Bonga heads to the bench. Brown saw 30 minutes two games ago, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He made 10 starts last season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.3 minutes.