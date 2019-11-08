Wizards' Troy Brown: Starting Friday
Brown will start Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brown will be making his first start of the season as Isaac Bonga heads to the bench. Brown saw 30 minutes two games ago, posting 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He made 10 starts last season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.3 minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: No more minutes limit•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Full line in Monday's victory•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Coming off bench again Monday•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Contributes off bench in debut•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Will be limited Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Expects to make season debut•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.