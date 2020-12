Brown is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Nets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old may not be an everyday starter in the regular season, but he'll start Sunday's exhibition with Bradley Beal (rest) and Davis Bertans (rest) sitting out. Brown averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes for the Wizards during the 2019-20 campaign, and he should be one of the first options off the bench this season.