Wizards' Troy Brown: Starting Thursday
Brown will start Thursday against the Nuggets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
With Trevor Ariza (groin) out, coach Scott Brooks will give Brown the nod. Brown played 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to Chicago, posting nine points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal.
More News
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Near double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Plays five minutes in loss•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Recalled by Washington, will play•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Sent back to G League•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Out at least one more week•
-
Wizards' Troy Brown: Expected back after All-Star Break•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.