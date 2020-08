Brown scored 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added seven rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.

Brown was not as accurate with his shot in this one and subsequently turned in his lowest scoring effort of the restart. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old has contributed solidly elsewhere as he has amassed 17 boards and 16 assists over his last two games. He'll look to put it all together Wednesday against Philadelphia.