Wizards' Troy Brown: Suffers ankle injury
Brown underwent X-rays on his left ankle -- which came back negative -- following Saturday's loss to the Bucks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Brown avoided a fracture but is set to undergo a CT scan Sunday to help determine the severity of the injury. According to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post, the rookie first-round pick left the arena with a protective walking boot on his foot and was using crutches. Brown should be considered questionable at best as the Wizards have a short turnaround as they face the Hawks on Monday.
