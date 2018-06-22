Wizards' Troy Brown: Taken by Wizards at No. 15
Brown was selected by the Wizards with the 15th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Brown was one of the top recruits from the 2017 high school class and ended up having a solid freshman season at Oregon. Brown boasts decent athleticism and great size for a wing at the professional level, and he should be able to play and defend multiple positions. He wasn't, however, a very efficient offensive player in college, shooting just 29 percent from behind the arc and 44.4 percent from the field overall. In Washington, Brown will likely be playing behind both Otto Porter and Kelly Oubre, who both boast very similar skill sets to Brown's, so minutes may be hard to come by at the start of his NBA career.
