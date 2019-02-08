Wizards' Troy Brown: To miss at least one week
Brown (ankle) will remain out until after the All-Star break, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The reports regarding Brown's ankle issue have been inconsistent, although it now appears that he'll be sidelined for at least another week while rehabbing. If all goes according to plan, he could be back out on the court as soon as Dec. 22 in Charlotte, although an update on his status should be provided as that date nears.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...