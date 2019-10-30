Wizards' Troy Brown: Will be limited Wednesday
Brown will play 16-to-20 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brown will be eased back into action after missing the first three games of the season with a calf injury. The second-year forward will look to pick up where he left off at the end of last season, as he posted averages of 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 30.3 minutes over his final 10 games.
