Brown won't play Friday against Milwaukee due to COVID-19 related issues.

Washington will have six players, including Brown, sidelined Friday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19. With Deni Avdija (COVID-19) out as well, Jerome Robinson and Isaac Bonga will have increased for the Wizards. According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, coach Scott Brooks doesn't expect any of the players in the COVID-19 protocol to play on the upcoming four-game road trip, so Brown may be unavailable until at least Jan. 29 against the Hawks. It's worth keeping a close eye on Washington's injury report going forward.